Saturday, November 11, 2023
2024 Grammy Awards : Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, others make nomination list

By Favour Lashem
By Joshua Olomu

The Grammy  Awards says Nigerian singers, Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake and Olamide  have made its 2024 Awards  nomination list.

According to the list released on Friday night, the five Nigerian artists and South African Singer Tyla are nominated for  the Best African Music Performance  category, one of the  categories debuting  at the 2024 Grammy.

The nominations for the Best African Music Performance include “Amapiano,” Asake and  Olamide; “City Boys,” Burna Boy; “Unavailable,” Davido feat. Musa Keys; “Rush,” Ayra Starr; and “Water,” Tyla.

Davido also got nomination for the Best Global Music Performance category for his song ‘Feel’ and  his  hit album ‘Timeless’  received  nomination for the  Best Global Music Album category.

Burna Boy’s  song ‘Alone’ earned him nomination for the Best Global Music Performance category and as well received nomination for  the Best Global Music Album category for his album  ‘I told them’.

The Grammy Awards recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year (from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 15, 2023) as determined by the members of National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

The 66th Annual Grammy awards   ceremony is  scheduled to hold on  Feb. 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three new Grammy categories that  will debut at the 2024 award are  Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

According to Recording Academy Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Mason jr, these history-making category additions are part of a larger set of updates and amendments, which go into effect immediately at the 2024 GRAMMYs.

“It is aimed at making the GRAMMY Awards process “more fair, transparent and accurate.”(NAN)

