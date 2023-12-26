2024: Chris Ogiemwonyi Raises Edo People’s Hope With His Aspiration

Engr. Ogiemwonyi who retired from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production and a former Minister of State for Works and Housing is a shining star amongst the legion of contenders.

By Victor Itula

Edo 2024 gubernatorial race has been blessed with the entrance of a powerful aspirant in the person of Engr. (Dr) Chris Ogiemwonyi who is seeking the Governorship ticket of his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Edo electorates have harped on Engr. Ogiemwonyi’s sterling integrity; unblemished record of excellence, his meritorious service to the country, his clear-thought vision on governance process and his known policy trust, his philanthropic under takings and his love for downtrodden are testaments to his his commitment and unwavering determination for a better Edo and Nigeria.

Speaking on the quality of Engr. Ogiemwonyi and his entrance into 2024 Guber race, one of the prominent APC chieftains from Edo Central encouraged the party leadership both at the Federal, State and Local Government levels to prioritize qualities of the aspirants far and above unproductive geopolitical antics of zoning, if they want a better Edo.

“2024 will be a year of soul-searching and introspection because APC and Edo people most look inward in order to actualize Edo of our collective dream.

“And Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi is the only competent and remarkably sincere person among the lot and he is intellectually equipped to govern Edo with fairness, equality, freedom, unbiased, transparency, loyalty to the people of the state with his unequalled love for our people”, James Ebosele said.

Mr Salami Eragbe, a member of APC in Etsako West believed that the man who is fondly called ‘’Mr. Local Content ‘’ can govern the state in a way that every citizen will enjoy the dividend of democracy without any imposition, if elected the governor of the state next year.

“If we’re to talk about a cerebral man that has the people at heart; Engr. Chris Ogeimwonyi is the man with the charisma and trustworthiness for the job.

“As a leader, people’s respect is utmost. Therefore, this particular attribute is what you will see in him because he is not corrupt or a dubious politician. He hasn’t been charged for any corrupt case by the anti-graft agencies even when he was the, Group Executive Director, GED of NNPC and former Minister of state for works, Federal Republic of Nigeria”, Salami said.

Mr Omoruyi Isibor is of the opinion that having Engr. Ogiemwonyi in Edo state government house would mean a lot due to his exposure and intelligence to understand the people’s expectations; and with him, nothing stops Edo State to be the fastest-growing revenue hub of the country.

“Engr. Ogiemwonyi knows what to give the populace in terms of security, modern development and education because he has always demonstrated the fear of God in his conduct and relations with people.

“Talking about an exemplary character who is passionate about moral principles, Engr. Chris is the man. He has the reference points for leadership in the land due to his blend of academic and professional training within and outside Nigeria.

“Engr. Ogiemwonyi is a household name, especially in Edo state, where he hails from and attended his educational institutions, and still serving his people compassionately.

“To become a leader is not just by saying it, but it is by acting and proving it with excellence and Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi has proved it with his 34 years of working experience in the oil and gas industry.

“His name has equally appeared in the boardroom, public discourse, media space, and political space as an astute man who is committed to whatever he does. He is a consummate mentor and a generous philanthropist.

“Such is the incredible setting of a man who has the integrity to rule over our people and the candidate APC needs for 2024 Governorship election, not only to right the wrongs perpetuated by the current Governor, but to reposition the state for durable all round development.

“Without mixing words, Engr. Ogiemwonyi is a colossal amongst his peers in the race. As a gentleman and smart working believer in the Nigerian State, he rose from a humble family background in Idumwebo village in Orhionmwhon local government area; with an enterprising dint of diligent, hard work, and following the divine patterns of fate and destiny.

“For Engr. Ogiemwonyi, to contest for a governorship position is beyond the favouritism of a political party or some stakeholders or ethnic grandstanding. It is absolutely for the rule of intent, to govern the state with pedigree and to also advance governance beyond just the government house and political tantrums.

“Engr. Ogiemwonyi is a trainedbrain who is wired differently to speak to the people with empathy without hubris, devoid of nepotism and cronyism”, Mr Omoruyi said.

Mrs Osasogie Bridget who was elated about the news of Engr. Ogiemwonyi’s governorship ambition said she has no doubts that the man would governor the state in the best interest of all.

“As a grassroots politician, he knows what the people need and he is ready to serve us because he thinks about us always. He is resourceful and respectful, even with his enormous wealth. He knows the right thing to say at the right time. He is indeed the perfect man to give Edo State the colour of brightness due to his courage and dedication as a public servant.

“Engr. Ogeimwonyi is a quintessential man that can take Edo state to the next level. His journey as a politician is not by chance; he has tremendously worked his way as a resilient man and those of us who admire him have always seen him as the messiah to Edo State because he is sincere and straightforward.

“Election comes and goes but a true grassroot man that Engr. Ogeimwonyi is, he stays forever with us because he is ready to serve the people of Edo State in his capacity and to deliver his expectation and determine to bring modern development that has eluded us over the years”, Madam Bridget assured.

