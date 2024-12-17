2024 CAF Awards: Lookman scoops Africa Player of the Year gong

By Victor Okoye

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman on Monday scooped the Africa Player of the Year award at the 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech, Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lookman was the biggest winner at a star-studded 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech, as Africa’s best performers for the year were honoured.

The glittering ceremony was attended by football royalty from the continent and beyond.

It was a celebration of the incredible growth and development of the game in Africa, and the astonishing strides that have been made in men’s and women’s football in recent years.

Lookman was named CAF Men’s Player of the Year after a sensational 12 months with Italian side Atalanta and the Nigeria’s Super Eagles follows in the footsteps of compatriot Victor Osimhen, who claimed the award in 2023.

The award for the Super Eagles winger is coming less than 33 months after he won his first cap for Nigeria at international level.

The 27-year-old won the FIFA U17 World Cup with England before committing his future to Nigeria, and helped steer the Super Eagles to the runner-up position at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d’Ivoire earlier this year.

Also, he was key to Italian side Atalanta FC winning the UEFA Europa Cup last season, and this year, has scored 11 goals and notched five assists for the same club in 18 games across all competitions.

Lookman’s triumph was the big cake for Nigeria following goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie’s retention of the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Nigeria’s Nnadozie claimed the award for the second year in a row having had another outstanding season for French side Paris FC, where she was named Première Ligue Goalkeeper of the Season for 2023/2024.

This was as the Super Falcons again won the Women’s National Team of the Year award just as they did last year.

Gusau, who collected the Women’s National Team of the Year award on behalf of the Falcons, dedicated the prize to Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and pledged that his administration will continue to support women’s football in all its ramifications.

Nigeria’s five-time Olympian and Olympic bronze-medallist Mary Onyali, former Nigeria international striker Obafemi Martins and 1996 Olympic women’s long jump gold winner Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah were among the stars of the night as they presented awards.

Four Super Falcons, namely Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala made the CAF Best 11 Women for 2024, while last year’s Player of the Year winner Victor Osimhen and new King Lookman made the Best 11 Men roster.

Zambia striker Barbra Banda and South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were the other big winners on the night.

Banda took the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League season in the United States by storm as she helped Orlando Pride to the NWSL Shield and Championship, scoring the decisive goal in the final against Washington Spirit.

Her hat-trick for Zambia at Paris Olympics 2024 was her third in Olympic Games football, an all-time record in the competition, elevating her to among the greats to have played the game.

Banda became the first player from Africa to be included in the FIFPRO Women’s World 11 in 2024.

Williams was the only double winner on the night, collecting the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Men’s Interclub Player of the Year awards.

His spectacular penalty saves at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 will live long in the memory, including four in the quarter-final shootout win against Cape Verde as he captained South Africa to the bronze medal.

The 32-year-old helped his club Mamelodi Sundowns set a joint record low of just 11 goals conceded in 30 games in the South African Premiership as they eased to a seventh domestic league title in succession.

AS FAR and Morocco international forward, Sanaâ Mssoudy won the Women’s Interclub Player of the Year having claimed the Best Player award at the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Lamine Camara of Senegal and Monaco was the Men’s Young Player of the Year as the versatile box-to-box midfielder shone for club and country with his dynamic displays.

Doha El Madani of AS FAR and Morocco won the Women’s Young Player of the Year as the 19-year-old secured the Golden Boot at the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League with six goals in five matches.

The Men’s Coach of the Year went to Emerse Fae after he led Cote d’Ivoire from the brink of elimination to the CAF Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil in one of the great global sports stories of 2024.

Moroccan tactician Lamia Boumehdi was named Women’s Coach of the Year as she led TP Mazembe from the DR Congo to the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League title with a win over AS FAR in the decider.

Cote d’Ivoire’s continental crown saw them named Men’s National Team of the Year, while Nigeria’s Super Falcons were the Women’s National Team of the Year.

Al Ahly’s fourth TotalEnergies CAF Champions League win in five years made them worthy winners of Men’s Club of the Year, while TP Mazembe took home the Women’s Club of the Year.

Goal of the Year was won by Angola’s Mabululu for his audacious finish against Namibia at the continental finals in Cote d’Ivoire. This was the only award voted for by fans.

In line with the commitment of CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe at last year’s event, match officials were also honoured at the 2024 CAF Awards.

Mutaz Ibrahim of Libya was named Men’s Referee of the Year, while Morocco’s Bouchra Karboubi was Women’s Referee of the Year.

Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue of Cameroon was awarded Men’s Assistant Referee of the Year and Zambia’s Diana Chikotesha the Women’s Assistant Referee of the Year.

The Men’s CAF-FIFPRO Africa Best XI for Men and women were also named and honoured the top performers from the continent in each position.

2024 CAF AWARDS WINNERS:

Men’s Player of the Year: Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Women’s Player of the Year Barbra Banda (Zambia)

Men’s Coach of the Year: Emerse Faé (Côte d’Ivoire)

Women’s Coach of the Year: Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe; Moroccan)

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

Men’s Interclub Player of the Year: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns/South Africa)

Women’s Interclub Player of the Year: Sanâa Mssoudy (AS FAR/Morocco)

Men’s Young Player of the Year: Lamine Camara (Senegal)

Women’s Young Player of the Year: Doha El Madani (AS FAR/Morocco)

Men’s National Team of the Year: Côte d’Ivoire

Women’s National Team of the Year Super Falcons of Nigeria

Men’s Club of the Year: Al Ahly (Egypt)

Women’s Club of the Year TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Goal of the Year: Mabululu (Goal for Angola against Namibia)

Best Referee (Women): Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco)

Best Referee (Men): Elvis Guy Nguegoue (Cameroon)

Best 11 Women: Andile Dlamini; Michelle Alozie; Karabo Dhlamini; Osinachi Ohale; Lebohang Ramalepe; Linda Motlhalo; Rasheedat Ajibade; Ghizlane Chebbak; Barbra Banda; Asisat Oshoala; Tabitha Chawingwa

Best 11 Men: Andre Onana; Achraf Hakimi; Khalidou Koulibaly; Chancel Mbemba; Mohammed Kudus; Sofyan Amrabat; Franck Kessie; Yves Bissouma; Mohamed Salah; Victor Osimhen; Ademola Lookman

Outstanding Achievement Award: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (Egypt) and; President Paul Biya (Cameroon).(NAN)