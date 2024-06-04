2024 Budget Padding Saga: ‘Let bygones be bygones’, says Akpabio, as Ningi resumes



By Haruna Salami

Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), on resumption from three months suspension told fellow senators on Tuesday at plenary that “it’s time to move on”, just as the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio said “bygones should be bygones”.

Senator Ningi made the “time to move on” assertion while expressing his appreciation to the Senate for recalling him from suspension after spending 75 out of 90 days slammed on him on March 12, 2024 at the committee of the whole.

While expressing his appreciation through Order 42 of the Senate standing rules, Ningi said he was in Turkey when he heard of his being recalled from suspension.

He said “Mr. President, Distinguished colleagues, I rise with profound humility to commend the Senate, its President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate leadership and the minority caucus for recalling me from suspension.

“I was in Turkey when the news got to me last week and I’m very much appreciative of the gesture.

“I’m happy to be back at home because National Assembly is like home to me, having served as House Leader, Deputy Senate Leader in the past and now as one pf the Distinguished serving senators.

“I also thank my State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, the people of Bauchi State and other Nigerians who reached out to me in one way or the other during the period that has now been put behind”.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in his response on behalf of the Senate, said “bygones should be bygones”.

“Distinguished Senator Abdul Ningi, you are a very resourceful person needed in the 10th Senate, electorate from Bauchi Central Senatorial District which voted for you .

“You are welcome and let bygones be bygones”.

The Senate had on Tuesday last week on the strength of a motion sponsored by the Minority Leader , Senator Abba Moro on behalf of minority caucus, recalled Senator Ningi from the three months suspension.

It will be recalled that Senator Ningi was suspended by the Senate at the committee of the whole on 2024 budget padding allegation leveled against the Senate during an interview he had with the BBC Hausa service.

Apparently elated to be back in the Senate , Senator Ningi was among the first set of Senators and House of Representatives members to arrive the National Assembly for plenary on Tuesday.

Ningi in the company of some few other Senators like Suleiman Kawu (Kano South), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto South), etc came into the National Assembly through the Villa Gate, arrived exactly at 10: 40am, 20minutes to 11:00am fixed for commencement of plenary which even started at about 12:10 pm.