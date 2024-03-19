2024 Budget: FCTA earmarks N26.6bn for clean water, healthy environment

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has allocated N26.6 billion to FCT Water Board and Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to provide clean water and maintain a healthy environment in FCT.

The Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, stated this when he appeared before the Senate and House Committees on FCT, in Abuja on Monday.

Wike appeared before the committees to defend the N1.15 trillion 2024 proposed FCT Statutory Budget.

He said that of the N26.6 billion, N9 billion was earmarked for the water sector to enhance water treatment and supply in the FCT.

He added that out of the N9 billion, N2.2 billion was earmarked for water treatment chemicals while N7.4 billion was for the FCT Water Board personnel costs, overhead costs, and capital expenditure.

“Through the 2024 statutory budget, we shall accelerate the implementation of the Greater Abuja Water Project being executed through a China Exim Bank Loan, but for which we are to make counterpart funding provision.

“The completion of implementation of the project will extend water supply to about 26 districts and layouts, “he said.

He explained that the FCTA had reached an advanced stage in exploiting Public Private Partnership for the deployment of pre-paid meters for dispensing of water at points of consumption.

This, according to him, is to bridge the wide gap between current revenue generation in the water sector, its inherent potential, as well as the need to minimise wastages.

“The successful implementation of this initiative will greatly assist in addressing the revenue shortfalls of the sector,” he said.

The minister also explained that a total of N17.6 billion was allocated to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

“It is worthy to note that the City Cleaning contracts of the FCT require over N7 billion per annum, while the maintenance of the Wupa Sewage Treatment Plant requires about N2.5 billion annually.

“We are also reviewing our mode of operations to initiate a more cost-efficient city cleaning strategy in the 2024 fiscal year,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman Senate and House Committees on FCT, Ibrahim Bomai, and Muktar Betara respectively, who commended the minister for the development stride in the FCT, assured him the full support of the National Assembly. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai