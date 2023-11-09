2024 budget: Akpabio calls for sack of heads of MDAs that fail to attend Senate MTEF, FSP public hearing 

By Haruna Salami

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has canvassed sack by President Bola Tinubu of heads of ministries, departments and agencies of government that fail to turn up for the public hearing on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) at the Senate.

Akpabio stated this Thursday while declaring open a 5-day public hearing organised by the Joint Senate Committee on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning and Economic Affairs and Local and Foreign Debts to brainstorm on the fiscal document with the chief executives of government-owned agencies with a view to increasing the national revenue base.

Akpabio was obviously irked by the attitude of some ministers and heads of agencies who failed to honour the invitations of the National Assembly committees for the opening of the public hearing on Thursday.

In the MTEF/FSP, the Federal Government pegged the price of crude oil at $73.96; exchange rate at N700/$; oil production at 1.78 million barrels per day; debt service of N8. 25 trillion; inflation at 21 per cent and GDP growth at 3.76 percent.

The aggregate expenditure is estimated at N26.01 trillion for the 2024 budget, which includes statutory transfers of N1.3 trillion, non debt recurrent expenditure of N10.26 trillion, debt service estimated at N8.25 trillion, as well as N7.78 trillion being provided for personnel and pension cost.

The approved MTEF/FSP will set out the parameters upon which the next year’s budget will be prepared.

The Senate President said the interactive session on the MTEF/FSP was a very important session and any serious presidential appointee that wanted President Tinubu to succeed must be present.

He said due to the importance of the session, he shelved his appointment to appear at the grand rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owerri, Imo State held Thursday.

He said any head of agency that was invited but failed to appear to discuss the economic blueprint of the federal government is not fit to run such agency and should be sacked.

According to him, “any serious appointee or any head of any agency that is interested in the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration ought to be here.

“Chairman should give me the list of all the heads of agencies that you invited who have failed to show up in this session.

“This is the beginning of their failure in their various offices. Therefore, I am happy to see the chairman of FIRS, he is here. I have also seen the DG NIMASA and others.

“Any head of agency that sends representation here is not a serious person and therefore the President must take a second look at such a person’s appointment, it is not a threat but the truth.

“I shelved even my appointment to appear in Owerri today for our final rally of my party and all other schedules that I have, to make sure that I appear so that we can strategise on how we can succeed.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

