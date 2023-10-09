2024 budget: Adamawa, USAID embark on citizens’ engagement

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa government in collaboration with United State Agency International Development (USAID) State2State activity has embarked on citizens engagement across senatorial zones ahead of 2024 budget preparation.

Speaking at the town hall meeting in Numan Local Government Area (LGA) on Monday, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, said the aim of the engagement was to foster a culture of collaboration, transparency and inclusivity.

Fintiri represented by Emmanuel Anthony, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, said the meeting was an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue, exchange ideas, and collectively work towards finding solutions to the challenges faced at the grassroots.

“Let us work together to find innovative and actionable solutions that will shape the future of our local government area.

“Your input is crucial, and it will guide us as we prepare for the 2024 budget,’’ he said.

In her remarks, Hajiya Maryam Dikko, the State2State team lead, said the priority of USAID was to ensure accountability, transparency and effectiveness in governance.

“To achieve this is to ensure everyone is carried along and engaged by government.

“Therefore,we are gathered here today for us to have robust discussions between the government, citizens and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), to ensure that your priorities are captured in the 2024 budget,’’ she said.

The Council Chairman of Numan LGA, Mr Christopher Sofare, thanked and appreciated the state government and USAID for the steps taken in reaching out to grassroots on budget preparation.

Sofare represented by the Deputy Chairman, Mr Vincent Doni, encouraged all to actively participate in the discussions and identify challenges faced in the council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the demands by residents of the council include addressing the challenges of flood, more special schools and road infrastructure.

Others are water supply, renovation of schools, rehabilitation of the market and construction of primary health care centre in some communities among others. (NAN)

