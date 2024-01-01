….2024: APC chieftain charges political class against politics of bitterness

Chief Oliver Okpala, Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has charged the political class against politics of bitterness and bad blood in 2024.

He gave the charge in a statement on Monday in Abuja, while reacting to recent outbursts of some of the party’s stakeholders on Ganduje which he described as unfortunate.

He said the antecedents of such party stakeholders showed clearly that they should not be taken seriously as their style of politics over the years, had been that of antagonism, hate and bitterness.

This, Okpala said, had no place in contemporary politics as the country and indeed the APC had passed that pedestrian level of political bitterness and antagonistic.

He said in spite of the criticisms, Ganduje remained a modern political messiah who stood eminently on the robust platform of decorum, respect and love for the people.

“He exudes love, faith, joy and happiness and he is committed to letting such pristine virtues to permeate Nigeria’s political orbit.

“Ganduje is a man who has seen it all, he is father to all and that is why the APC national leadership decided to make him the party’s national chairman,” Okpala said.

He explained that the essence was for him to be a unifying factor and a stabiliser who would use his wealth of experience in resolving political differences.

He said Ganduje since he assumed office, had impacted positively on the fortunes and image of the party in the current dispensation.

According to Okpala, what Ganduje has done since he came on the saddle, is to unite and not to divide as is being alleged in some quarters.

He, however, maintained that Ganduje would not be distracted by the likes of such party stakeholders who saw noting good in his leadership style.

He stressed that the APC under Ganduje, would continue to focus on building love, peace, internal party democracy and forthrightness in all political dealings.

He said already, the way Ganduje had brought decorum to bear in the affairs of the party, spook volumes.

This, Okpala added, was coupled with the love APC members and leaders across the country had so far shown him.

“Ganduje has been attracting awards and commendations across boards, his well-known political clout and image has gone before him to create goodwill for the APC.

“The traditional titles recently conferred on him in various parts of the country, shows how acceptable he is in the nooks and crannies of Nigeria,”he said.

He maintained that some stakeholders within the party’s fold, could therefore, not speak for the teeming Nigerians, and particularly APC members who had clearly shown their acceptance of Ganduje. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede

