2024: A Promising Year – VC, Atiba University, Oyo

As Nigerians stand on the threshold of a brand-new year, the Vice Chancellor, Atiba University Oyo, Professor Sunday Olawale Okeniyi, DSCS has expressed warm appreciation, good wishes and new year greetings to the esteemed members of the Atiba University Oyo community, including the Founder, James Adesokan Ojebode, PhD, JP., the Chancellor, HRH Alhaji Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, Ph.D, CON, Emir of Keffi, the Pro-Chancellor & Chairman of Governing Council, HRM, Oba Professor Adekunle Adeogun-Okunoye Oyedeji II, the Eburu of Iba Land, Osun State, Nigeria, Members of Board of Trustees, Governing Council members, Management team, staff, parents, guardians, sponsors, stakeholders and students.

He commended their unwavering support, commitment, devotion, effective leadership and consistent efforts that have accelerated the university’s growth, development as well as great academic achievements in the outgoing year. He stated that the dawn of 2024 is a moment for reflection, gratitude, and anticipation for the opportunities that lie ahead.

Reflecting on 2023, the VC said that the year was marked by great academic achievements, infrastructural enhancements, successful combined maiden convocation, as well as the remarkable successes recorded by our students in the Nursing and Midwifery Council Examinations including the maiden Induction and oath Taking for the Registered Nurses. We express our sincere appreciation to the entire Atiba University community for their commitment to superlative excellence.

In his anticipation for a progressive new year, he proclaimed the year 2024 as a Promising Year. He stated that; “As we usher in 2024, our institution, Atiba University Oyo will be poised for greater promising strides in education, research, and community development”. He reiterated that the University will be committed to nurturing an environment where knowledge flourishes, innovation thrives, and pursuit of academic excellence remains our guiding principle.

The VC said, going forward and in the spirit of continuous improvement, we have planned several initiatives for the new year. These include further enhancements to our academic facilities, introduction of innovative programmes, and steadfast commitment to providing a world-class education that prepares our students for the challenges of the future.

He further stated that in view of the fact that

Atiba University Oyo values its place in the global academic landscape, we shall remain dedicated to engaging the Global Community by fostering international collaborations, encouraging diverse and inclusive learning environment, and contributing to the global pool of knowledge through cutting-edge researches.

He further wished all the students, faculty members, staff, parents, guardians, sponsors and stakeholders a promising prosperous year, 2024. In his words, he said “We extend our heartfelt good wishes for a promising, prosperous and fulfilling new year”. “May 2024 be a happy, promising and prosperous year for all of us, the entire Atiba University community, Oyo State, Nigeria, and the world at large”. He further stated that the year will propel our personal and academic growth, that will be full of achievements, positive experiences, and moments of joy.

In his closing thoughts, he remarked that “as we embark on this new chapter, we express our gratitude for the collective efforts that have brought us to this point. Together, we can, and will continue to build a legacy of academic excellence, integrity, and positive impact. Atiba University Oyo looks forward to embracing the opportunities and challenges that 2024 holds, confident in our shared commitment to the pursuit of knowledge and the holistic development of our community..”

