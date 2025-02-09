2024/2025 NPFL Match Day 23 results

Here are the results of Match Day 23 fixtures in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:

By Aderonke Ojo

Niger Tornadoes FC 1-1 Plateau United FC

Bayelsa United FC 0-0 Rangers International

Rivers United FC 1-0 Lobi Stars FC

Abia Warriors FC 3-0 Sunshine Stars FC

Akwa United FC 2-1 FC Enyimba International

Ikorodu City FC 2-1 Kwara United FC

(NAN)