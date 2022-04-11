2023Elections: NTYTP National Coordinator urges more capable younger people to declare interest

Worried by the few number of younger generation of politicians who have declared to contest for various elective positions in 2023 general

elections, the Not Too Young To Perform (NTYTP) Leadership Development

Advocacy has called on “more youths in the country to declare their interest to contest in the forthcoming elections now as time is running

out.”

The National Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema, who spoke with newsmen

after a meeting with the Plateau State chapter of the NTYTP on Sunday in Jos, urged Nigerian youths not to be intimidated by the older generation of politicians who have taken over the airwaves and pages of newspaper, saying “the younger generation of politicians will be the candidates to beat in the forthcoming general elections because we are wiser now.

“We have the numbers as youths and they were using us before now to rig elections and snatch ballot boxes. But it’s about time we came out from our inner rooms and threw our hearts into the political ring.

“Majority of Nigerian youths have learnt their lessons and they are not interested in voting for any of their grandparents in 2023.

“We therefore urge all our members in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to come out and express their

interest to contest.

“We know that there are financial challenges, especially with the high cost of nomination and expression of interest forms, but those are the

schemes some political parties have devised to stop younger people from emerging as candidates of their political parties.

“However, there are young people-friendly political parties, we urge Nigerian youths wishing to contest to join such political parties,.express their interest, and consolidate on their consultations within

their constituencies.

“When it comes to campaigns and mobilisation of the youths, we shall cross the bridge when we get there.

“We need more youths declaring to contest for President, Governor, Senate, House of Representatives, State Houses of Assembly, among others.

“The youths should be reminded that with new electoral act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the coast is clearer for free and fair

elections in 2023 than ever.

“It’s time for youth takeover leadership all levels”, he said.

