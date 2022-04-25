2023:APC aspirant seeks support for Ikorodu seat in LAHA

By Adepote Arowojobe

Mr Oluwatosin Onamade,an All Progressives Congress(APC) aspirant for Ikorodu ll seat in the Lagos House of Assembly (LAHA) ,on Monday promised qualitative representation of the people of the area if given the mandate in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports Onamade made the pledge in Ikorodu during his declaration to contest for the seat.

He said he would work with the best hands in the constituency to deliver democratic dividends and bring development to the area .

“I give thanks to God for making this significant occasion possible, I also thank everyone for witnessing my declaration to contest in the 2023 House of Assembly election on the platform of APC.

“It gladdens my heart to stand before you today to expressly heed the call of our community members and party leaders.

“They trust in my leadership capabilities ,and ability to provide true representation for Ikorodu constituency II,’’ Onamade said.

He said he was compelled by the urgency of the prevailing issues affecting Ikorodu citizens to make the declaration in order to develop ideas, strategies and would impact positively on their lives if given the mandate.

Onamade promised to collaborate with other lawmakers to review some laws that had become a cog in the wheel of the progress to promote development of the area and the state in general.

“I therefore call on leaders, members and all stakeholders of APC within constituency Ii to support my aspiration to be the flag-bearer in the coming general election.”,he said.

Onamade said he was passionate about public service and inspired by the courage and achievements of all leaders who had charted the paths of development for Ikorodu constituency II.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Adewale Ajala, an APC leader in the constituency, commended the aspirant for his courage,urging members to support his quest to be the flag-bearer of APC in 2023 general election.

Ajala, who is also the Baba Adinni of Ijede land,called on party leaders to respect the agreed zoning arrangement by allowing the next candidate to come from Ijede .

He urged APC members in Ikorodu state constituency to support a candidate from Ijede LCDA vying for the LAHA ticket.

Ajala said it was the turn of Ijede to produce a candidate for the seat , urging members to ensure they register , revalidate their voter’s card with INEC and vote in the election.

“We have maintained our zoning system in the past, it started from Ijede, then Igbogbo-Baiyeku and the current legislator is from Imota, now it should be our turn.

“Leaders should be very careful and maintain the zoning system so as not to lose the ticket to another party,” he said.

NAN reports that Ikorodu Constituency 11 comprises Igbogbo-Baiyeku, Ijede and Imota LCDAs(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

