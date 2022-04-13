2023:Akinlade declares for Ogun West senatorial seat

By Abiodun Lawal

Abiodun Akinlade, a former member of the House of Representatives, has declared to contest for the Ogun West Senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinlade, who represented Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency between 2003 and 2015, made his intention known at a meeting with party leaders and members held at Oronna Hall, Ilaro on Wednesday.

Speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the event, Akinlade noted that his decision to contest for the senatorial seat was to further ensure that dividends of democracy cuts across the nooks and crannies of Ogun West.

He added that he had always exhibited a high degree of responsibility, courage, honesty, passion and hard work.

According to him, while serving as a member of the house of representatives, he facilitated federal employment to over 750 graduates.

“With my experience as a ranking member of the parliament, it will give me opportunities and advantages at the Senate to bring more dividends of democracy to Ogun West.

“You are aware of what I have done and still doing in order to impact positively on the lives of my people.

“I facilitated the establishment of a Science Park housing four Federal Government agencies, located in Owode Yewa.

“I have done a lot of empowerment for women, youths and have continued to support the growth of the educational sector which I promise to continue.

“All of these gestures were designed to change the lives of the people of my constituency and others positively,” he said.

Akinlade pledged to continue to provide basic needs and infrastructure to improve the standard of living of the people of Ogun West constituency.

He solicited support, counsel, prayers and votes to enable him represent the people of Ogun West at the Senate.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

