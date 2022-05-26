2023: Zulum wins primaries, rejects aspirants’ offers to be VP





Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum who was sole aspirant, has been declared winner of the APC Governorship primaries ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.



The primaries held at the El-Kanemi Sports Centre in Maiduguri on Thursday evening, and was attended by key stakeholders of the APC, including former Governors Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff, and Maina Ma’aji Lawan. Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, serving and former National and State Assembly members, Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda, and many others graced the occasion.



Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Chairman of the APC Governorship and House of Assembly primaries for Borno State, announced that Zulum won with 1,411 votes by delegates.

He explained that 1,560 voters were registered for the primaries, while 1,422 voters were accredited, out of which 1,411 votes were recorded with no record of invalid votes.

Zulum in his acceptance speech, thanked delegates and stakeholders, after which he revealed his position on the calls for him to become Vice President.



Below was Zulum’s remark on offers for VP

“Only at the weekend, more than 30 youths were killed around Kala-Balge. This should remind us of the reality of our problems and the need to deliberately unite ourselves towards the recovery, stability, and prosperity of our dear Borno State.”

“At this point, ladies and gentlemen, I will like to address one issue. I did not consult anyone before raising this issue here because I did not want to give room to be convinced otherwise.”

“As you all know, the APC will be holding Presidential primaries this coming weekend.”

“I have seen all kinds of promotional media content, including articles by notable columnists, associating me with the 2023 Presidency.” “Let me reveal with apologies, that some close associates of key Presidential aspirants have sent me offers for the position of running mate, as possible Vice President, depending on the outcome of the APC Presidential primaries by the weekend.”



“I have thought deeply about these offers because becoming Vice President is considered attractive. I have thought about all the powers and privileges of being VP. I can see the honour of presiding over meetings attended by Governors and Ministers, and the privilege of having a Presidential Jet at one’s disposal. I can see the honour of Presidential receptions within and outside Nigeria.”



“However, I have asked myself, that should I get the opportunity to become VP and raise my political profile, what happens to all our ongoing works for the people of Borno State?”

“We have built more than 10,000 houses, and currently more of such and reconstructing existing ones, for ongoing resettlement of our people. We have resettled more than 20 communities so far.”



“Yet, thousands of our fellow citizens are still homeless and in desperate need of food, water, and healthcare.”

“We have adopted a development plan that we are already implementing.”



“I have asked myself, what happens to all these plans that I am central to, which are helping to fast track our recovery in Borno State?”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the killings in Kala-Balge at the weekend made me more critical, and the incident seriously reminded me of the challenges that are still ahead of us in Borno State.”

“I came to the conclusion that while a chance to become Vice President could benefit my profile as an individual, becoming reelected as Governor of Borno State has the potential of more assurance of benefit to the good people of Borno State.”



“I therefore say that while I thank those who may be considering me for the position of VP, I prefer to stay back and work drastically for the people of Borno State because for me as a citizen of Borno State, working with others to hastily rebuild Borno State is the most urgent need and it is beyond any aspiration.”

“I profoundly thank everyone who thought of me worthy of any responsibility and I pray that Allah helps us to work towards the full restoration of peace, the full recovery and growth of Borno State.I am grateful to our party executives at all levels for supporting us. I am grateful to all serving and former public office holders who constitute our stakeholders.”



“For you our delegates who elected me at the just concluded primaries, I am indeed grateful to each of you for this mandate.”

“Above everyone, I am eternally grateful all the good people of Borno for the mandate given to us back in 2019, and for the overwhelming support we received from May 2019 to date.”

“Believe that insha’Allah, the people of Borno State will support the APC to another resounding victory at all levels.”



The Governor strongly called for the unity of stakeholders given Borno’s peculiar challenges.

He also promised to work with all stakeholders towards a resounding victory and reminded all of the challenges ahead.

Earlier, former Governor Kashim Shettima in his remark, harped on the need for unity of stakeholders.



Event for the primaries were organized by the State APC led by its chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori alongside a planning committee that was chaired by former Commissioner for Agriculture, Engr. Bukar Talba.

