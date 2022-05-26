2023: Zulum wins APC guber primary election in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governirship primary election in the state.

Announcing the result, Chairman, APC Primary Election Committee, Mr Uba Maigari, declared Zulum winner of the election at the end of the exercise held on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He said the governor emerged unopposed being the only aspirant in the election.

Maigari said that 1,422 delegates were accredited while 1,411 voted and endorsed Zulum through voice vote.

In his acceptance speech, Zulum thanked the delegates and other stakeholders for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to disappoint them.

He also pledged to address security challenges bedeviling the state through adoption of proactive measures to fast track rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement programme in the state. (NAN)

