2023 Zoning: PDP will come out with an acceptable position to all – Ortom

Chairman of the PDP Zoning Committee and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that they will come out with an acceptable position for all.

The Governor who briefed journalists at the end of their second meeting which lasted for more that three hours at the Benue State lodge, Asokoro, Abuja disclosed that “the meeting was peaceful without any tension.”

In his words, “The meeting is yet to be concluded. We have adjourned till Tuesday next week the same time, same venue. And untill we conclude the procedings, there isnot much to say. So far, all the members are quite understanding. There wasn’t any form of tension.”

Governor Ortom who was flanked by Vice Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and Chief Bode George and other members of the committee said “all the members understand ourselves that zoning is very key and we are looking at it that at the end of it all, we will do something that everybody will accept and we will go ahead as one big family and win the 2023 elections.”

The committee is made up of 37 members drawn from the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

