2023: Zoning not in Nigerian constitution – Sen Abdullahi Adamu

September 13, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



As 2023 general elections draw near , the senator representing west, Abdullahi Adamu has said zoning is not in the Nigerian constitution.


Adamu stated this Monday while interacting journalists, a day to resumption from the long annual recess.

Responding to a question, the former governor of state said “zoning, my answer to is constitution. Nowhere in the Nigerian constitution that have, which read every day like Qu’ran, it says should zone any office.

Looking at politics as “a give and take” game, he said “ can’t achieve anything by shouting on roof tops”, adding “ have to get together and talk sense.

“Who can tell me the section that says parties should zone the position of president in general election?”, he asked.

He said the constitution is being reviewed now and if anyone wants  a specific provision that presidential office be zoned, “ tell us how want it zoned”.

Adamu said can’t talk of merit and talk of zoning at the same time.

He said there is no zoning in England, colonial powers that colonised Nigeria, “ all the wahala in Ireland, all the historical facts”.

Wondering if Nigeria is more democratic America, he asked rhetorically if there is any zoning in America.

He advised Nigerians to be  cool and never say can’t do it. “You have the right to shout on me that can’t do it and have the right to say can do it, so what?”

