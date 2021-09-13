2023: Zoning not in Nigerian constitution – Sen Abdullahi Adamu

As 2023 general elections draw near , the senator representing Nasarawa west, Abdullahi Adamu has said zoning is not in the Nigerian constitution.

Adamu stated this Monday while interacting with journalists, a day to resumption from the long annual recess.

Responding to a question, the former governor of Nasarawa state said “zoning, my answer to you is constitution. Nowhere in the Nigerian constitution that I have, which I read every day like Qu’ran, it says I should zone any office.

Looking at politics as “a give and take” game, he said “you can’t achieve anything by shouting on roof tops”, adding “you have to get together and talk common sense.

“Who can tell me the section that says parties should zone the position of president in general election?”, he asked.

He said the constitution is being reviewed now and if anyone wants a specific provision that presidential office be zoned, “you tell us how you want it zoned”.

Adamu said you can’t talk of merit and talk of zoning at the same time.

He said there is no zoning in England, colonial powers that colonised Nigeria, “with all the wahala in Ireland, with all the historical facts”.

Wondering if Nigeria is more democratic than America, he asked rhetorically if there is any zoning in America.

He advised Nigerians to be cool and never say you can’t do it. “You have the right to shout on me that I can’t do it and I have the right to say I can do it, so what?”

