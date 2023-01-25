2023: Zamfara PDP, ADC, ADP pledge to initiate social protection programmes

By Ishaq Zaki

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidates of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Zamfara have pledged to initiate policies and programmes to promote social protection among citizens of the state.

The candidates made the promises in their separate presentations at a one-day Dialogue Meeting on Social Protection Electoral Advocacy Campaign held in Gusau on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the coalition of Social Protection Civil Society Organizations, Partners under the umbrella of a popular CSO in the state: ‘Zamfara Social Protection Platform (ZSPP)’.

The meeting was supported by the Save the Children International (SCI), an NGO funded by the UK Department for International Development, through the UK Government’s Foreign CommonWealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Dr Ahmad Hashim, the governorship candidate of the ADC, pledged to give priority to citizens-driven development policy so as to allow communities to participate in projects’ execution in their respective areas.

“If given the mandate, one of my plans is to promote community ownership of projects especially health, education and water supply.

“However, we are going to give priority to economic empowerment, because I consider it as one of the best ways to address hunger, poverty, security challenges as well as self reliance among youths and women,” Hashim added.

Also speaking, the state organising secretary of the PDP, Mr Maidabo Aliyu said the party in its blueprints and manifestos had good plans to reduce hunger and poverty among the citizens in the state.

Aliyu said: ”PDP as a political party will focus on security, health, education, empowerment, agriculture and social well-being of the citizens.

“I believe these sectors, if implemented, will promote social protection in the state,” he said.

The governorship candidate of the ADP, Alhaji Isah Usman said, if elected, his administration will provide quality leadership.

“If elected, we will give priority to poverty reduction, reduction of maternal mortality as well as education,” Usman added.

Earlier, the Chairman, ZSPP, Mr Nasiru Biyabiki, said the meeting was to dialogue with the political parties and their respective candidates on their social protection plans. (NAN)