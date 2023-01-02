2023: Zamfara assembly pledges people-oriented legislations

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara House of Assembly has reiterated commitments to continue to provide people-oriented legislations in 2023.

This is contained in a new year message by the Speaker of the house, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, issued in Gusau on Monday by the Director General, Press Affairs and Public Relations to the house, Malam Nasiru Biyabiki.

”The assembly will remain committed to ensuring the well-being of the entire citizens by providing the most needed people-oriented laws to positively impact and promote their livelihoods,” Biyabiki quoted Magarya as saying.

Magarya prayed and sympathised with the victims of all circumstances within the previous year 2022 and hoped for sustainable peace, political, economic stability and upholding dignity of life in the year 2023.

“We are determined to re-tight our belts, renew our commitments and redouble our efforts while working to justify our primary responsibilities of law making, representation and oversights,” he added.

The speaker appreciated the unwavering support given to the members of the house by their constituents.

He called on people of the state to continue to support all government policies and programmes for the betterment of the state.

Magarya commended members and staffers of the house for being submissive and committed to their responsibilities. (NAN)