2023: YPP backs Saliu Mustapha for Senate, others 

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ahead of Saturday’s poll, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara has declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Kwara Central Senatorial election, Malam Saliu Mustapha.

The political party confirmed this in a statement issued by its Chairman, Chief Dele Ogunbayo, on Friday in Ilorin.

Ogunbayo stated that the decision was a product of deep consultation with relevant stakeholders in the state and the party.

He said that for senatorial seats, the party endorsed APC’s Mustapha for Kwara Central.

He also stated that the party is backing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidates for Kwara South and Kwara North senatorial seats, Prof. Wale Suleiman and Adamu Manko, respectively.

“We have formally endorsed the flagbearer of the APC for the Kwara Central Senatorial, Malam Saliu Mustapha, the Kwara North Senatorial Candidates of the SDP, Adamu Manko, Kwara South, Prof. Wale Suleiman.

“Others are Ilorin-South/Ilorin-East SDP Federal Constituency Candidate, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo, and Asa/Ilorin-West Federal Constituency Candidate, Malam Mukthar Shagaya, in the forthcoming National Assembly election.

“We believe in their passion for Kwara and service to the people – which is in line with our party’s ideology,” the statement read in part.

He therefore urged all YPP leaders and members to work assiduously to ensure the victory of the candidates. (NAN)