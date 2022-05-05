2023 : Youths urge electorate to vote credible leaders

A political group, Quality Support Group in Aloshi community in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has urged the electorate to vote credible and competent leaders during the 2023 general elections in the country.

The chairman of the group, Mr Jacob Ankywa, made the call in a meeting with member representing the constituency at the state legislature, Assemblyman Mohammed Omadefu on Thursday in Keana.Ankywa said that voting credible and competent leaders would not only promote peace but would also promote speedy development in the country.He appreciated the lawmaker over his purposeful and quality representation at the house and called for its sustenance and endorsed Omadefu for second term come 2023.

Also speaking at the meeting, Alhaji Mohammad Elegu-Oji, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr Bitrus Adefu, former Speaker, Keana Legislative Council, among others, also drummed support for Omadefu to succeed beyond 2023.Responding, Omadefu appreciated the youths for the endorsement and for giving him support.(NAN)

