2023: Youth group drums support for Osinbajo

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Osinbajo Youth Organisation of Nigeria has drummed support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Mr Salahudden Shuaib, the Director-General of the organisation, called for the support at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja.



“In consonance with the calls made by millions of Nigerians, Osinbajo Youth Organisation of Nigeria was birthed as a child of necessity to serve as a leading voice in championing a cause for a better Nigeria.



“The organisation continued to lend her voice in consonance with the voice of millions of Nigerians in call for Osinbajo to declare and run for the presidency.



“Fortunately, the vice president harkened to these calls and made an official declaration on the 11th of May 2022 to run for office.



“For the betterment of our nation, it is important that we throw our weight in support of this movement.



“With Osinbajo, our justice would witness a new reform, our security architecture would be refined, our business environment would witness a new face through social investment programmes,” he said.



Shuaib stressed that “with Osinbajo, our educational system would witness a major reform, states and local government councils would be strengthened for effective service delivery and our health sector would be accorded a topmost priority”.



According.to him, for Nigeria to thrive, we must allow people with requisite knowledge and experience to drive the affairs of this nation.



He added that Osinbajo has passed the leadership test, and with personified exceptionally, stressing that he is among the best crop of leaders that Nigeria of today needs.



“Osinbajo is a fine gentleman, refined politician, brilliant and highly disciplined. He is a typical example of what the avant-garde Nigerian politicians should be.



“As youths, our struggles is for a better Nigeria, with redefined system and, a new ethos founded around the values of integrity, justice, fairness, equity, accountability, patriotism and love for fellow countrymen.



“It is against this background that we are appealing to all major players involved in this forthcoming important exercise (APC primaries) to rally round Osinbajo and support him to lead the progressives’ family as its flag bearer in the coming 2023 general election,” Shuaib said. (NAN)

