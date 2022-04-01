2023: Youth group drums support for Journalist Yemi Itodo as Benue Assembly Member

By Sunny Green

Foremost youth group committed to enhancement of good governance, Ogbadibo Democratic Congress (ODC), has declared its support for Abuja based Journalist, Comrade Yemi Itodo, for Benue State House of Assembly.

Comrade Felix Onuh, the Vice President of National Youth Union and foundational member of ODC, while briefing newsmen in Otukpa, the capital of Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State on Friday, said the group had concluded on purchasing the nomination forms for Itodo at the national headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the coming week.

“In Commitment to, and honest demonstration of our trust in this young man’s indisputable capacity to change the narrative of representative leadership for good, the Ogbadibo Democratic Congress shall in the coming week procure the interest form for our choice candidate under the auspice of the PDP”, Comrade Onuh said.

He added that, the choice of the New Media giant, was hinged on long time neglect of the youth of the area, vowing that the group would mobilize resources and votes for Itodo’s victory.

“We at Ogbadibo Democratic Congress (ODC) a group committed to promoting and upholding good governance through representative democracy, have deemed it needful, expedient and timely to support one of our finest young men, an ace Journalist, Prince Yemi Itodo, to clinche the People’s Democratic Party ticket, to represent the good people of Ogbadibo State Constituency in the 2023 general elections.

“I’m using this opportunity to call on all lovers of Ogbadibo and particularly our very large membership base to support the purchase of interest form for our choice candidate as we already see victory ahead for our people. Members of the forum that are yet to redeem their pledge should pls kindly do so as we swing into action next week, a journey that will birth a new and great future for our people”, Onuh added.

Meanwhile, Manex TV Show had earlier reported that some members of the group spoke on the aspiration of Comrade Itodo, even as the medium claimed he (Itodo) denied contesting for the position.

“Yes, it is true that different groups have been pressuring me to run. But I’m not interested. One of the groups has even gone ahead to raise money for forms and promised to go house to house and lobby delegates.

“Don’t get me wrong, if I run for the position, I will definitely win. I also respect their opinion of me and appreciate their confidence on me. But I’m aiming at something bigger. I won’t want the distractions of local politics.

“Whatever I have been doing for my people, I would still continue to do, even more. But I’m going somewhere and I want them to pray for me. When my eagle finally lands, it will signal. No one carries a lighted lantern and hid it in his shirts. A pregnant woman does not need to drag microphone with Pastors for testimony, her appearance alone will announce the testimony”, the Abuja based Media Consultant was said to have told Manex TV Show Friday morning.

When the medium asked of his likely action if the group goes ahead to purchase the form next week as planned, Itodo, however, said he would have no option than to respect them and throw in the hat.

