2023: Yoruba must unite to gain power – MURIC

The Nigerian Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has lauded all the stakeholders in the resolution of the crisis between the Hausa/Fulani community of Igangan, in Ibarapa, Oyo State and their Yoruba hosts. The group called for the extension of the same direct dialogue to Ondo State. MURIC also urged the Yoruba race to jettison separatist tendencies and ethnic hostilities for the quest for central power in 2023.

MURIC disclosed this in a press release signed by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola on Tuesday, 26th January, 2023.

MURIC said: “Yorubaland has been soaked with tension in the past few days over quit notices issued to the Hausa/Fulani in Oyo and Ondo States. However, relative peace has returned following peaceful moves made by various patriotic citizens. We give kudos to all the stakeholders involved in the resolution of the crisis between the Hausa/Fulani community of Igangan, in Ibarapa, Oyo State and their Yoruba hosts.

“MURIC calls on the governor of Ondo State and the state’s commissioner of police to take similar steps in order to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the state. We charge all stakeholders in the state to expedite action on bringing all parties to a roundtable. We remind them that peace is sine qua non to progress and no society can achieve its developmental goals in a turbulent atmosphere.

“Equally germane to the crisis at hand is the need for the Yoruba race to jettison separatist tendencies and ethnic hostilities at this crucial time for the quest for central power in 2023. Any group that fails to get its acts together early enough should kiss Aso Rock goodbye in the next general elections.

“It is on record that the Yoruba have complained bitterly about marginalization. This has resulted in the emergence of separatist groups calling for the establishment of Oduduwa Republic. However, the reality staring the Yoruba in the face today is the complex nature of the process of separation vis a vis the proximity of a big opportunity of gaining political power in 2023 through an already well known democratic process.

“Fortunately the Yoruba do not have to search too far as a former governor of Lagos State and leader of the ruling party has shown interest. Here is a candidate that brandishes impeccable pedigree. Nobody can deny his political dexterity. He is known to have fought and won several political battles. The best the Yoruba people can do for the region is to rally behind this candidate and ensure that he clinches power in 2023.

“But they have to drop all irredentist, insurrectionist and belligerent propensities in order to be able to focus fully on their presidential ambition. The tribe seeking to rule must be seen to be accommodating, tolerant and resilient.

“Power shift to the South has become mandatory as President Muhammadu Buhari would have spent eight complete years by 2023 and all eyes are presently on the South West. Therefore the region cannot afford to lose the opportunity due to restlessness, recklessness, unnecessary protests, issuance of quit notices to other ethnicities and a general lack of stability.

“MURIC invites all the socio-cultural groups including Afenifere, Yoruba World Congress, Yoruba Welfare Group, Agbekoya Reformed Society, Reformed Oodua People’s Congress, etc, to come together and speak with one voice in a bid to realize the Yoruba presidential ambition. It is needless to reiterate that the Yoruba stand a better chance of occupying Aso Rock come 2023 with a candidate that is well known, fully prepared, full of experience and one that has already spread his political tentacles to all parts of the country.”