2023: Yoruba group applauds Afenifere leader, Fasoranti for endorsing Tinubu

By Segun Giwa

A socio-political group, Yoruba Ronu, has praised the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, for endorsing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election.

Prince Diran Iyantan, Chairman of the group, gave the commendation on Tuesday in Akure while reacting to the endorsement of the APC presidential candidate by the Afenifere leader.

Iyantan said that the action of Fasoranti and other South West leaders of Afenifere had deepened the sense of an average Yoruba man on the unity of the race.

“Accordingly, Baba believes we are Yorubas before we are Nigerians. Therefore, the aspirations and wishes of the people of the Yoruba race should take preeminence at all times.

“That is what he has demonstrated by endorsing the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming presidential election.

“We thank him very much for throwing his weight behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as this is the wish and expectations of all Yorubas worldwide. This is complete radiance in the hearts of all sons and daughters of Oduduwa.

“Pa Fasoranti’s action has renewed our hope in the existence of the common interest of the Yorubas for a better tomorrow for the Yorubas and for all Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, what the nation needs at the moment is someone who can build a team that will ensure rapid development of the country.

Iyantan said that the group believed in the capacity of the APC presidential candidate to bring rapid development to the nation.

“We believe he is primed to win this coming election just as the Fitch Solutions recent poll predictions showed that the ruling party’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the candidate most likely to win the presidential election as a split opposition vote will favour the All Progressives Congress candidate.

“Indeed, we, at Yoruba Ronu, also project the view that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is best placed to win the presidential election.

“This was the reason we are the first group to declare our support for him immediately he declared his intention to run for the presidency,” Iyantan said.

He said that the request of Afenifere leaders on restructuring was well noted as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presented his manifesto to the leadership of Afenifere.

Iyantan said that restructuring and devolution of powers were the gateway solutions to so many problems confronting the nation, noting that “this can only be done in partnership with the North.”

“What should gladden the mind of the Afeniferes and the Yorubas in general is the RENEWED HOPE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu represent.

“This is the first time someone who was an apostle of June 12 and who fought for this democracy has a chance to lead the democracy he fought for.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has built a lasting goodwill. He has built bridges across the length and breath of the entire country to secure him victory come February 2023,” Iyantan stated.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

