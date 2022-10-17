2023: Women in Enugu North pledge support for Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid

By Hilary AkalugwuWomen in Enugu North Senatorial District have pledged to vote massively for Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the 2023 senatorial election.



Ugwuanyi is running on the PDP platform for Enugu North.



Mrs Mercy Ugwuagbo, the Director General of a group, called “Nsukka Noble Women for Gburus 2023”, made the pledge on Monday during a solidarity rally organised by the group in Nsukka.



Ugwuagbo said that members of the group were drawn from all the wards in the district.



According to her, our target is to ensure that Ugwuanyi and other PDP candidates record landslide in the election.



She said they organised the rally to express their appreciation to the governor, who appointed many women from the area to various positions in his administration.



Ugwuagbo said that the group had started mobilising other women in the district to ensure that Ugwuanyi polled 99 per cent of votes in 2023.



“If you check the records of voting pattern in the country, especially in Enugu North, you will know that women command majority of votes cast in every election.



“That is why any candidate endorsed by women usually emerged victorious in any election and 2023 will not be an exception,” she said.



Ugwuagbo said that in addition to appointing a lot of women, Ugwuanyi’s administration recorded massive infrastructure development in every community in the district.



“Ugwuanyi provided massive infrastructures in Enugu North and as such deserves our maximum support in his 2023 senatorial bid.



“In terms of social amenities, the district was lagging behind before but Ugwuanyi’s emergence as governor has changed the narrative.



“Now, the area can boast of good rural and urban roads, basic amenities, well-equipped modern hospitals as well as community health centres,” Ugwuagbo said.



She further said that the governor attracted Federal Polytechnic, Obodo and built the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences, Igbo-Eno, which would provide jobs for thousands of people.



She said that in furtherance of its objective, the group inaugurated a three-member committee for each political ward in the district to campaign for Ugwuanyi and other PDP candidates.



“They will also educate those in the rural areas where and how to collect their permanent voter cards, show them

the logo of PDP so that they will vote correctly,” Ugwuagbo said.



They commended Ugwuanyi’s massive infrastructure and transformation in the state under his administration.



NAN reports that the well-attended rally started from Nsukka Old Motor Park and terminated at Adada House, Nsukka.(NAN)

