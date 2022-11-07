2023: Women Arise for Tinubu pledge to support APC candidate

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The Women Arise for Tinubu, a political group, has pledged to mobilise women across Nigeria to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.Mrs Oby Onu, the group’s National Coordinator, made the disclosure on Monday in Abakaliki while addressing newsmen on its support towards Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

Onu said that the group will assiduously mobilise women across the 36 states of the country to vote for Tinubu whom, she said, has enhanced their wellbeing through his life-enhancing activities.“Tinubu’s candidacy represents hope for women as his antecedents show that women occupy a bridled place in his activities.“The APC presidential candidate’s footprints as a former Lagos Governor underscore him as a performer and compassionate leader.

“The welfarist programmes of his administration as a governor were top-notch and brought many homes out from poverty.”Onu said it was evident that with Tinubu’s past antecedents and as a nation builder, Nigeria will bounce back when he becomes its president.

“His manifesto speaks for his passion for women and certainly he will answer to our concerns.“We are re-affirming our confidence in the Tinubu/Shetima ticket which is capable of solving the problem of insecurity among others bedeviling the country.“We have the assurances of women across the northern and southern parts of the country of their total support for Tinubu,” she said. (NAN)

