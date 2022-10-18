2023: Wike expresses support for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd term bid

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday, expressed support for the second term bid of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu is seeking a second tenure on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Wike made the announcement at the 22nd National Women’s Conference, with the theme: ”Spring Forth, Stand Out”, organised by the Committee Of Wives Of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in Lagos.

He said that Sanwo-Olu’s performance had earned him a second term, commending the governor for giving women the opportunity to serve in various capacities in the state.

”If you are not in my party and you are doing well, I will support you. If you are in my party and you are not doing well, I will not support you. That is what I stand for,” the Rivers governor said.

According to him, by the grace of God, Sanwo-Olu will be a second term governor, as Lagos state has continued to make progress in his administration.

”Talking about raising the capacity of women, no nation can develop without women. So assuming that alone, you should see it as a major project, and if a man does that, of course, you need to encourage such a person.

”I just told you that it is a lesson for me. I am leaving office, if I had known about this, probably, I would have started it. But it is not too late for me. I am going back home to tell my wife, let it be that we have established this, not for us, for future government that are coming.

”Look at the kind of projects they are carrying out. So why would you not support such government that is encouraging this? So I’m not even talking about that, look at the physical infrastructure in Lagos state, what do you say what do you not say.

”Lagos is the Centre of Excellence. There are some people who will be here, instead of them to make Lagos state to continue to improve, they will bring Lagos down and that is not the case here.

”So for me, I am satisfied, it doesn’t matter the party difference,” he said.

Speaking on the forthcoming general elections, Wike said that what Nigerians were looking for is a president that had the interest of the citizens, a president with experience in governance.

”We are looking for a president that Nigerians can say yes, can put food on the table, will fight insecurity, that is what we are looking for, not some people who are talking about ethnicity,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

