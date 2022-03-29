2023: Why Women Are Wishing For Wike – Group

A gender based group, Women Wishing for Wike, WWW has strongly welcomed the bid by Governor Nyesom Wike for the 2023 presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



The group in a statement issued by Kponanom Bature, national coordinator, said that the declaration underscored its long wishes for Wike to demonstrate his gender proclivities to Nigeria.



Governor Wike had on Sunday at a meeting with PDP stakeholders in Makurdi, Benue State declared his intention to vie for the presidential ticket of the PDP.



While noting the inclusiveness of the female gender in governance in Rivers State, WWW said that women all over the country would be enthused to have a man like Wike taking the helms in Abuja.



“We are to say the least ecstatic over the declaration by Governor Wike to run for the 2023 presidential election as it has been our desire to see such a man that has run an inclusive government coming to take charge in Abuja.



“From the gender point of view we are smitten by his record which include among others, the fact that he has a female deputy, six female commissioners. Even more, all the council chairmen have female deputies while each of the local government councils has six female councilors.”



“The record Governor Wike has brought forward is unbeatable and we dare say it is the road to Eldorado for the female gender.



“We welcome his declaration and ask of him what he desires of us to push forward his agenda and we will be ready to pay back.”



The group further observed that Governor Wike has enamoured all members of the population with his performance as governor.



“Besides our attraction to his pro-gender policies we are also taken in by his performance as governor of Rivers State, a performance that has given him the sobriquet, Mr Projects. What else do we want from a President.”



Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

