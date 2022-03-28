2023: Why Tinubu Should Be APC’s Consensus Candidate – Middle Belt Youths

….Says Leadership Is About Capacity, Commitment

‘Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard’, has called on the APC leadership to also endorse the candidacy of Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu as its consensus candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

The group in a press statement signed by its Convener, Mr Patriot Dauda Yakubu, stated that it reached the conclusion after a careful analysis of other aspirants who have indicated interest in the coveted seat of President vis-avis their antecedents and capacity to provide the needed leadership capable of repositioning the country on the path of growth.

According to the group, Tinubu has done more than enough to prove to all doubting Thomases that he possesses all that it takes to be a performing President.

“The Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard, after a careful assessment of the various aspirants that have indicated an interest in the highest political office in the country, we wish to state in unequivocal terms that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu indeed is what the country needs in this critical point of our existence.

“We have also carefully studied his numerous contributions to democratic ideals in the country right from the era of military rule in Nigeria and indeed found it worthy as that presidential material with the proper focus, capacity, and sagacity to lead this country come 2023.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not new to us as his trademarks are replete in various sectors of our national life and paramount in the sustenance of our nascent democracy. He is a bridge-builder and a talent hunter, as evident during his tenure as the Executive Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

“It is sufficient to mention that Lagos state experienced phenomenal growth and development under his astute leadership. It is also on record that he also identified and brought into reckoning some individuals who went ahead to become resourceful in their contributions to the country’s socio-economic development at large.

“The Middle Belt region owes Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu a great deal of gratitude. It is on record that he was instrumental to many gains recorded in the region through his network of friends of like minds that consequently embraced his progressive leadership style of governance.

“Our firm conviction that the history of progressive leadership in Nigeria would be incomplete without the mention of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His emphasis on putting the people first is indeed noteworthy and a necessity moving forward in the country’s leadership.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a detribalized Nigeria that knows no religion or ethnicity; for him, it is neither east, west, south, nor north, but One Nigeria. And this much has resonated in the leadership template that has seen him building bridges across the country.

“As members of the Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard, we believe that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to lead Nigeria, hence our unflinching support. We pledge to deploy all our members in the Middle Belt region in a sensitization drive towards the actualization of an aspiration for the common good of all Nigerians from all walks of life,” the group said.

It stressed further that Tinubu’s bid for the country’s top job serves as the needed tonic for the consolidation of democracy in the land.

“The Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard wishes to emphasize that as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections, the presidential aspiration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the right tonic needed to consolidate on our democratic journey towards the country of our dreams. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the icon of our democracy. As such, he fits the bill to govern this country come 2023.

“As a result of this, we endorse Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the consensus presidential choice of the middle belt region come 2023. This endorsement is hinged on his impeccable track record and his unalloyed commitment towards sustainable growth and development in the country.

“We are convinced that a Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency in Nigeria would guarantee socio-economic growth and development that would result in no small measures aid the translation of our hopes and aspirations into tangible realities.

“We are using this medium to call on all well-meaning Nigerians to toe the line of the path of the Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard in endorsing Senator Ahmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu as presidential candidate come 2023.

“We consider that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu indeed presents a credible credential laced with experience, commitment, patriotism, and an unalloyed sincerity of heart and purpose, which would come in handy in setting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“Nigerians must come alive to this unique opportunity presented through Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential aspiration. We must come to the reality that the issues at hand require that we get it right in leadership come 2023.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man for the job. As such, it behoves us all to lend our support to a man that is committed and passionate about the development of our great country,” the statement stressed.

