2023: Why PDP must give presidential ticket to Northern Nigeria – Chieftain 

November 14, 2021



Alhaji Lawal Usman,  a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the party must zone its presidential ticket to the North for  2023 general elections for  strategic reasons.


Usman, popularly called ‘Mr LA’, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) Zaria on Sunday.


the strategic interest of the party  and the nation,  the PDP must zone its presidential ticket to the North 2023,” he said.


Usman said that the party  must give the ticket to the North fairness and  equity.


“For  justice and equity, the North should be allowed to produce the president 2023 under the PDP.


“The  PDP was the  helm of  affairs Nigeria for 16 years,  out of these, the  South West ruled for eight years under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the South South ruled for six years through former President Goodluck Jonathan.


“The entre North consisting of North Central,  North East  and North West only ruled for two years  under late President Umar  Yar’adua,” he said.


Usman, also  a former Central Senatorial candidate,  said that the PDP had more supporters the North than any part of the country.


“The population of the PDP supporters the North West,  North East and North Central is enormous and should be considered zoning the presidential ticket.


“Added to this is the fact that the North has a  traditional alliance with the South East which dates back to early independence days..


“Strategically,  for  PDP to survive, we must win the presidential election 2023 and  this can only be done if we  give the North the ticket.


“This is not because the North has the best candidates,  no it is not, there are qualified people all over the country,  but for  strategic reason of winning the election we must zone the ticket to the North.


” I believe that the PDP will win with landslide victory if it zone the ticket to the North,” he said.
Usman said that the PDP had been  repositioned by  elders the  National Convention Abuja.


“Absolutely,  the party elders used party mechanism to reposition the party by bringing together all warring factions and aggrieved people, this was done the overall interest of the party and Nigeria as a  whole.


“This is because there must be a  party in before you can start thinking of to go for an election.


“They were able to put everybody together. It was  a  great job done by the party elders.
“The PDP is actually back and even stronger than before,  to face the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023,” he said. (NAN)

