2023: Why Nigerian students, youth should vote for my father – Atiku’s daughter



By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu



Miss Maryam Abubakar, daughter of Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerian students and youths to vote massively for her father in the forthcoming presidential election.

Abubakar spoke in Awka on Thursday during a summit tagged “Anambra Youths/Students for Atiku” attended by thousands of students and youths drawn from various tertiary institutions and communities across the state.

She described her father as a strong believer in education and a candidate who would invest hugely in the sector to address its challenges.

She urged the youths to utilise their voting strength to vote in her father in the coming election.

“Always believe in yourself, learn from past mistakes and do not be easily distracted. Have a strong belief that with your voting strength, you can recover the country.

“The huge investments my father has made in education over the years is a testimony of his strong belief in education,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Ben Obi,

Chairman of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation in Anambra, described Atiku as a lover of students and youths.

He said that Atiku was committed to a better Nigeria.

“In Atiku you see a man who believes in education. Apart from building a university, Atiku offers scholarships to over 250 students yearly.

“We urge you to mobilise more students and youths to vote Atiku because you will benefit from transformation agenda,” he said.(NAN)

By Taiye Agbaje

Abuja, Dec. 15, 2022 (NAN) A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a suit seeking an order compelling Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting Sen. Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The court also declined to grant the prayer, asking INEC from recognising Atiku Abubakar as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate for the next year’s poll.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, held that the plaintiffs failed to support the suit with credible evidence, hence, the case lacked merit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International (RAI) and the immediate-past Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, had filed the suit.

In the amended originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/942/2022, the plaintiffs had sued the APC, PDP, Tinubu Atiku, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and INEC as 1st to 6th defendants respectively.

vi’s the constitutional right on Nigerians in section 40 of the 1999 Constitution to freedom of Association which entails freedom to exit or enter at any time.

They had sought an order cancelling, setting aside and ruling the votes scored by Tinubu and Atiku at the special national conventions of the APC and PDP held on June 6 and June 7, and on May 28 and May 29 respectively and which produced them as the presidential candidates of the parties on grounds of illegality, voter inducement and corruption.

They also sought an order returning the 2nd plaintiff (Nwajiuba) as the duly elected/ nominated presidential candidate of the APC “being that by the operation of Section 90(3).

Nwajiuba, is the only contestant out of the 10 contestants who polled votes at the 1st defendant’s convention and whose source of the N100m is verified and complied with the Electoral Act as contained in e-print out of the name in the bank statement of the over 1000 individual contributors in person.”

Alternatively, the plaintiffs sought an order directing the APC to nominate a fresh candidate for the 2023 presidential election in strict observance to the provisions of the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution and the country’s constitution by observing the federal character principles.

Besides, they sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC from accepting Tinubu and Atiku’s candidacy for the 2023 presidential poll, among others.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Ekwo held that the 1st plaintiff (RAI) lacked locus standi to institute the matter based on the provisions of Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020.

The judge said that RAI, which supposed to be an association under Part F of CAMA, now delved into politically motivated litigation.

He said though it claimed to have rights in public interest litigation, Ekwo held that companies registered under CAMA should be bound by its provisions.

According to the judge, such litigant has no locus standi to institute a suit where the law does not authorise.

Besides, he held that RAI was not an aspirant in any election for which it was complaining about.

“The 1st plaintiff used his registration to undertake a political agenda.

“It is only in this country that an association registered for charitable purpose will venture into partisan politics with such audacious sense of impunity,” he said.

The judge said that politics and political activities must be left to those who are authorised by law to do so.

Justuce Ekwo, who said that RAI had acted illegally, said that the court was bound to make appropriate consequential order in the circumstance.

“I therefore make an order dissolving the 1st plaintiff (RAI) forthwith,” he directed.

He also ordered the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to take over the dissolved RAI and deal with it in accordance with the provisions of the law on dissolution of bodies registered pursuant to Part F of the CAMA 2020.

The judge also said that even though Nwajiuba participated in the process leading to the APC primary election, he did not contest in the primary poll.

He said Nwajiuba therefore lacked locus standi to challenge the APC primary election.

Besides, Justice Ekwo held that the suit cannot stand where the 1st plaintiff (RAI) had been adjudged to lack legal right to filed the case.

“I make an order striking out this case for lack of locus standi of the plaintiffs,” he declared.

The judge also added that there was no credible evidence placed before the court in support of the matter.

“This case is hereby dismissed for lack of merit,” he ordered.(NAN)