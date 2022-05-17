2023: Why I want to be president — Hayatu-deen

A frontline presidential candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections, Mohammed Hayatu-deen, has highlighted reason he wants to lead Nigeria.

Hayatu-deen stated this in his vision for the country in a pamphlet titled: “MHD’s vision for transforming Nigeria for all.”



The Executive Summary of the vision released on May 6, 2022, said: “Nigeria is currently at a crossroads in the wake of the preparations for another election year in 2023. It’s economic and development indices send one message – that the situation is getting considerably worse, and Nigeria needs a leader that the people truly believe can lead them to a better-quality life.

“Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, OON (MHD) is aspiring to be that person and be elected to office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the year 2023 – 2027 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



“MHD may not be a traditional politician, but his willingness and ability to serve and succeed in a manner that is inclusive and consistent with the needs of a diverse nation is, without a doubt.



“He is a disciplined man who has overtime built a wealth of pan-Nigeria leadership experience in the tri sectors of Nigeria – Public, Private and the Non-Governmental sectors, giving him a balanced perspective and insight to Nigeria’s needs, impacting millions of people.



“MHD’s values of kindness, character, hard work, empathy, integrity, and supporting the vulnerable, enable him to build coalitions across the country towards achieving desired results.



“MHD has a burning desire, skills, and exposure to address the obstacles and challenges facing Nigeria, and to take advantage of the immense opportunities available to be innovative, serve the nation and make Nigeria achieve its preeminent position as a superpower not just in possibilities, but in reality.



“MHD believes that the public servant is critical to Nigeria’s transformation and that they can outperform expectations just by having someone who can stand up for them as shining stars.



“MHD’s government will run a people-centred inclusive economy that focuses on caters to the welfare of the people because he understands that everything begins and ends with putting bread and butter on the table.”



Hayatu-deen equally listed the five pillars of change in his vision to transform Nigeria.

They were listed in the pamphlet as Vision-led Governance; Socio-Cultural Reengineering; Nigeria’s position in the World (International Relations); Economic game changers; and Security of Lives and Property.



For the economy, he has a three-point agenda.

According to the booklet: “Have a clear and coherent economic philosophy that is people and principle centred, catering to the welfare of Nigerian people across various spheres;

“Package trade, tax, and investment incentives that are targeted to promote the expansion of specific industries and stop the cycle of commodity boom and bust; and

“Put better and functional infrastructure in place through decentralization as well as public-private partnerships in the critical areas of strategic national interest – power, aviation, education, technology, healthcare, public transport, and security.”



Hayatu-deen’s economic principles are split into nine: “Encourage in the real sense, local (Private sector and Nigerian led) production and services in all aspects of the economy, and reduce complexities and tollgates in business interaction with the government.



“Have a deliberate effort toward building an entrepreneurial class in a way that can alter the landscape and create jobs.



“Genuinely create an enabling environment for business, leverage the innate skills of Nigerians as entrepreneurs, with equal rights for all citizens.

“Strictly safeguard, the independence of the Central Bank and other Regulatory Agencies at all times. Have regulators focused on enforcing policies and reducing market inefficiency, with zero-tolerance for expropriation. “Base what we choose to produce on our comparative advantage.



“Develop a world-class operating model for industry intervention premised on the private sector providing leadership in the ownership and management of business entities.

“Introduce principles of fair trading to check abuses emanating from monopolistic or oligopolistic practices.



“Consciously and deliberately encourage public listing as entities and industries grow in size and complexity, to provide liquidity and exit.



“Put in place a robust framework for a gigantic funding plan unprecedented in nature and scope in our history, to implement Nigeria’s investment agenda successfully.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

