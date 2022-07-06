2023: We’ll work for APC’s victory in South-South — Group

A support group in the Bayelsa chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is working to ensure that the party wins the 2023 polls.

The group is under the auspices of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA).

It also said it remained committed to drumming support for the party to retain the presidency.

Pastor Reuben Wilson disclosed this to newsmen in a parley with wards, constituency, local government, state executives and elders of the advisory council, on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

He said that to achieve victory for APC in the presidential elections, the group planned to inaugurate coordinators in the six states of the South-South.

Wilson said the initiative had been registered as an APC support group and the Ahmed Tinubu campaign office.

He said that it was working for the success of the APC at the forthcoming general elections.

He said members of the group must work to justify the confidence the national leadership had in the initiative before approving its registration.

According to him, the Bayelsa leadership of PRIFGLA will soon embark on a visit to the other five states of the South South.

This is to educate and sensitise the would-be members to the mission and objectives of the initiative before the inauguration.

He urged the members to be truthful to the mission, to retain power at the centre, reclaim the lost mandate in Bayelsa and bring peace and unity in the APC fold.

Wilson called on the members to go from door to door to galvanize support for the victory of APC.

He called on the various coordinators to work diligently to deliver Bayelsa for the party.

Wilson further urged aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords and work towards ensuring the victory of all APC candidates. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

