2023: We will not cause disaffection – Muhammad assures Sultan

By Muhammad Nasir

Gov. Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant has assured that they would not cause any disaffection in Nigeria at the 2023 general election.

Muhammad made the pledge to the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, during a Sallah homage on Monday in Sokoto.

According to the governor, himself and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, are the Sultan’s children and will together remain good ambassadors of the Caliphate.

“We are your children. We assure you we are not going to cause any disaffection in your domain, in this part of Nigeria and even in the entire country.

“Our aspiration is not do or die affairs. We assure that we are going to do it in the best democratic way.

“We will not subject you to any difficulty. Certainly any one of us can step out and we will do it on your behalf,” he said.

Responding, Sultan Abubakar III thanked the governor for the visit, while appreciating his commitment to the people of Bauchi state.

He urged the two governors to maintain their friendship and joined hands with their colleagues to tackle security challenges in the country. (NAN)

