2023: We will continue mobilisation for Tinubu, says SWAGA

A support group for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (SWAGA’23) has pledged to continue with its grassroots campaign and mobilisation to ensure his victory at the 2023 presidential election.

According to the statement jointly signed by the group’s National Chairman Sen. Dayo Adeyeye and Secretary, Hon. Bosun Oladele, in Abuja on Tuesday, the resolution was made at the end of the group’s Central Working Committee meeting.

The group expressed confidence in the victory of Tinubu in the presidential election and pledged to immediately embark on various mapped-out programmes to achieve this.

It urged all its members and affiliate groups at various levels across the country to be prepared for greater team work for the victory of the APC presidential candidate.

“We urge our members and affiliate groups to be ready for the mother-of-all campaigns. Together with God, Victory is assured.

“It is quite commendable that all members of SWAGA’23 worked not only voluntarily but relentlessly and passionately in ensuring the emergence of Tinubu at the Primaries,” it stated.

It thanked all delegates at the party’s last presidential primary for voting Tinubu and commended SWAGA members for their untiring efforts in propagating Tinubu as the best candidate in the next general elections.

It specifically commended its affiliates in Akwa Ibom Stakeholders for Asiwaju Tinubu (AKISAT), Delta State for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (DESBAT) and the North Central Agenda for Asiwaju (NCA) support for the former Lagos governor.

Following their immeasurable contributions at sensitising the populace on the need for Tinubu to emerge as APC flag-bearer, SWAGA urged the affiliate groups not to relent towards achieving their main objective.

“As the saying goes, ‘the reward for hard work is more works’ now that the first stage of the process is over and won by our principal, we must embark on the final and crucial stage which is the general elections and the race to the Presidential Villa.

“Our group SWAGA’23 must therefore continue at the forefront of the campaign and mobilization at the grassroots for support and votes to win the race for our Principal,” it said.

The group also appreciated Tinubu for according it the required recognition and responsibility, adding that “we undertake neither to relent nor disappoint.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

