2023: We are working to present Unified Force – PDP Governors

The governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) say they are working together for the party to present a unified force in the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, disclosed this on Wednesday night while briefing newsmen after the forum meeting held in Abuja.

Tambuwal said that the closed door meeting on the party’s forthcoming national convention which started around 3p.m., was very fruitful.

“We have been meeting since 3p.m., meeting for about 7hours. Very fruitful deliberation.

“You must have seen that we received leaders of our party in various other states where we don’t have governors.

“We had robust discussion with them on how to move the party forward, bringing all the leaders together, not only working towards a best national convention, but even beyond that.

“So that we can continue to sustain the goodwill that PDP is enjoying in Nigeria.

“And send the right signal to Nigerians that we are truly prepared and working together as a family to ensure that, by the grace of God, come 2023, we present a very united force that will rescue Nigeria from the mis-governance of APC.”

Tambuwal stated that the governors discussed about the party’s elective national convention scheduled for Oct. 30 in Abuja.

“You will hear from National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting tomorrow (Thursday) what the position is going to be.”

The party’s NEC is scheduled to meet on Thursday to ratify the issues of zoning the party’s national elective positions ahead of the Oct. 30 national convention.

The forum Chairman said that the governors and the party leaders also discussed the PDP preparations for Anambra governorship election.

He said that the governors were united in working for the victory of the party’s candidate in Anambra governorship election, Mr Vincent Ozigbo.

“We also had in our meeting, our candidate in Anambra governorship election, where we received briefing from him on how prepared our party is in Anambra, and to confirm to you and Nigerians that all of us are united in supporting our party in Anambra.

“By the grace of God we shall work assiduously towards winning Anambra election,” he said.

The meeting was attended by PDP governors of Bauchi, Rivers, Adamawa, Benue, Oyo, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Taraba and Bayelsa states.

Former governors who attended the meeting included Ahmed Makarfi of Kaduna, Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Ibrahim Shema of Katsina, Idris Ibrahim of Kogi, Ibrahim Dankwambo of Kebbi, Liyel Imoke of Cross River.

Others were Emeka Ihedioha of Imo and Babangida Aliyu of Niger.

Other stakeholders present were, Tanimu Turaki, Sen. Ayim Pius Ayim, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, and Sen. David Mark. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...