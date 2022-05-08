2023: Wadada preaches peace, unity among APC members in Nasarawa

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Alhaji Ahmed Wadada, a frontline Senatorial Aspirant for Nasarawa West Senatorial District, has admonished members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embrace peace and unity in the interest of the party’s progress and development.

Wadada gave the advice while delivering his address at the Nasarawa West Zonal valedictory meeting in honour of the National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, held on Sunday in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The former two-term member of the House of Representatives, emphasised that unity among APC faithfuls is a determinant factor for consolidating the successes of the party in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections in the state and the country at large.

The founder of Keffi Polo Ranch described Sen. Adamu as a political legend who made his mark in Nigerian politics, adding that Adamu has reached the zenith of his political career and is being admired by the younger generation.

Wadada said that the relationship between him and Sen. Adamu is harmonious in spite of their political differences.

“And that is why I tell whoever cares to listen that when you see any political issue between myself and Sen. Adamu, stay out of it.

“Whatever happens you will never understand what is in between us and above all as I mentioned earlier, there are two pieces of advice that he gave me in the past that was meaningful to me and shall continue to be meaningful to me.”

Earlier, the former Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Dr Zainab Ahmed Tanko, also extolled the virtues of Sen. Adamu, who she described as her mentor.

She commended Adamu for his contributions to the creation of Nasarawa State and his efforts towards ensuring that the state has a sense of direction since inception.

In attendance at the event were the serving and immediate past former Speakers of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Nasarawa State APC Chairman, Mr John Mamman, Local Government Chairmen of Karu, Nasarawa and Keffi, among other stakeholders. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

