2023: Vote politicians with peoples’ interest at heart –CAC president

The President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Samuel Oladele, has asked Nigerians to practice politics righteously and vote politicians who have the interest of the people at heart.



Oladele gave the advice at a 5-day working visit to the CAC Medaiyese Region on Friday, in Abuja.

He also called on Nigerians to ensure they exercise their civic duties by coming out to cast their votes during the 2023 general elections.

“We know that God rules in the affairs of men here on earth and where He is not allowed to rule, He will overrule; that should be our position.

“We should vote and perform our civic duties; we should encourage those who have the ability to serve, to come forth and go into politics.

“We want to implore Nigerians to please vote for the people that have the people at heart; those who will be able to sympathise and empathise with the people.



“So, let us practice politics rightly, righteously and have peoples interest at heart,’’ he stressed.

Oladele said that the insecurity situation being witnessed in Nigeria was not a happy one for anybody because; the nation never had it so bad.

He, however, said that he believed that just like other nations in the past that went through terrible things, with time the insecurity in the country would be a thing of the past.



Speaking on the challenge in the CAC church, Oladele said that though it had lasted for 32 years but the church had been trying everything possible to bring all the factions together.

“We have been trying for the past four years to reconcile; we are not where we used to be; but we are making progress to ensure total reconciliation.

“We believe that at God’s own time and in his way the crisis too shall be a thing of the past,’’ he said.



He said that his visit to Abuja was to bring good news to the body of Christ, citing Isaiah 52 verse 7

The cleric emphasized that the world was filled of bad news and there was the need to bring good news to the people.

“If you listen to news, it is what you hear all the time but there is a saying that there is good news in the Lord Jesus Christ.

“And, that is what we brought to the capital city of our country, Abuja

“Wherever we go, we bring good news and there is no way goodness will not be part of the generality of our people in Nigeria,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

