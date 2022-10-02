2023: Vote out inefficient office holders, APGA advises Nigerians

By Nichola Dechi

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Benue, Mr Joseph Waya, has encouraged Nigerians to vote out political office holders who misrepresented them during the 2023 general elections.

Waya gave the encouragement in his Independence message to Nigerians in Makurdi.

He further appealed to them not to mortgage their future for a plate of porridge.

“This ugly trend of politicking must stop. It has never brought us any good rather it has plunged our country deep and deeper into the abyss of despair.

“Our forefathers never sacrificed for this high level of political ineptitude and insensitivity such as we experience today across our land.

The sanctity of human life is abused, the dignity of labour jettisoned overboard and dishonesty as well as theft celebrated,” Waya said.

He stated that Nigerians must rise above the social ills and rebuild the country in accordance with the aspirations of the forefathers.

He said that it was his fervent prayers and expectations that Nigeria would remain brighter and a better country.

He stressed the need for a country where the expectations of its people would be met through good governance and sound decision-making processes that would consider the diversity of the nation.

“I, therefore, appeal to our country men, women and children not to lose hope in the country but show commitment in the electoral process,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

