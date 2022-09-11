2023: Vote for competence, experience, group urges Nigerians

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A political support group has advised Nigerians to vote for competence, intelligence, experience and wisdom in 2023 general elections.

The National Co-ordinator, No Alternative To Tinubu 2023 (NATT2023 ), Mr Vincent Uba, gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

Uba said that in casting vote for who to rule Nigeria in 2023, emphasis should not be on age and religion but competence, intelligence, experience, wisdom and past records of the candidates.

Uba said that the country should learn from the United States of America, where Nigeria copied its democracy, which recognised the right of the young and the old to seek elective positions.

He expressed confidence that the track record of achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would not only distinguish him from other candidates, but would also speak for him in the 2023 election.

Uba said the he believed that the track record of achievements and the will of God would be major determinant factors of who emerged as next president of Nigeria in 2023.

“Talking about competence, experience, wisdom and intelligence, there is no one among all the presidential contestants that can match Bola Tinubu.

“This can be attested to by his numerous achievements when he was the governor of Lagos State.

“He laid the foundation for modern Lagos that till date, the state remains in reality, the centre of excellence.

“Tinubu established the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) for the purpose of keeping Lagos clean as well as creating employment.

“He also established the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) which other states have since copied to control traffic on their roads,’’ Uba said.

The national coordinator added that Tinubu also initiated the blueprint for the construction of the Eko Atlantic City, which when fully completed, would become another wonder of the world.

“The Lekki free zone which is now the cynosure of industrial eyes which boasts of one of the largest refineries in the world, was initiated by Tinubu.

“The Economic Summit that is now a global tool for development was first started by Tinubu.’’

According to him, Tinubu is the first to start “Independent Power Project” to improve power supply, while he also initiated the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in Lagos State, which was later adopted by the Federal Government.

Uba added that Tinubu was also the first to promote digitalisation of Lagos tax system to boost the state internally generated revenue.

He said as a governor, Tinubu also created more local government councils from the existing Local government areas in Lagos to bring development to the grassroots, which was later copied by many state governments.

“All these and many more achievements not mentioned are in public,’’ Uba said.

Uba also expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to select the best team to manage Nigeria when elected president in 2023.

He said that Tinubu demonstrated the attribute when he was governor by going outside Lagos State to select some of his carbinet members across ethnic and religious boundaries.

Uba added that Tinubu has demonstrated the attribute by selecting a man with track records of excellent performance, former Governor of Borno State, Sen. Kassim Shettima, as his running mate.(NAN)

