2023: Vote competent, God-fearing leaders, COCIN President advises Nigerians

Rev. Amos Mohzo, the President, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), has advised Christians and indeed Nigerians to vote competent, credible and God-fearing leaders in 2023.

Mohzo gave the advice at the opening of the 101 General Church Council (GCC) of the Church on Tuesday in Jos.

He said Nigeria was being faced with myriad of challenges ranging from insecurity, economic, political, among others, hence the dire need to vote in credible and God-fearing people into political positions.

”We are once again faced with the serious matter of leadership recruitment and regime change in our country.

”Activities by our electoral body and political parties leading to the general elections in 2023 are proceeding with full speed.

”This is why I am calling on Nigerians and the Church in particular, to vote God-fearing, credible and competent leaders in the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

Mohzo also called on Christians to get involved in politics, insisting that “when the righteous are in power, the people rejoice’’.

He called on Christians religious leaders to mobilise and encourage their members to vie for political positions and get involved in the political processes.

”The Church has the mandate to create theological awareness to teeming members.

”It is the responsibility of the church to create impart by participating in the architectural process of producing political leadership that will be ready to interact, influence and represent the Church as her ambassadors of justice and righteousness.

”May I reiterate that the Church is the conscience of the nation and custodian of morale of the people; we must gather our momentum and courage to come out of our hiding cliff to lead the people,” he said.

The COCIN president promised that the Church would support any credible candidate to make the desired change that would bring about a better society for all.

Also, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, represented by his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden commended the COCIN for playing key roles toward a better society.

The governor, who decried the decaying state of things in the nation, called on the Church to intervene to salvage the situation.

”What is happening in this country need the intervention of men of God at all levels.

”As you can see the political tempo is increasing and the Church needs to be involved so as to help in giving direction that will make this country better,” he said. (NAN)

