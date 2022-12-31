2023: Union tasks Igbo communities, leaders on security, 2023 elections

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Dec. 31, 2022 (NAN) The Association of Igbo Town Union (ASITU) has tasked Igbo communities and leaders in all the 2,152 autonomous communities in Igbo land on security and the 2023 General Elections

The National President of ASITU, Chief Emeka Diwe, gave the task in a statement he issued in Enugu on Saturday.

Diwe stated that ASITU was aware that the festive season was when Igbo communities organised Town Hall Meetings to discuss issues affecting their communities, state and the nation.

“I charge you to make security a priority in your agenda.”

He urged the youth and indeed every individual in Igbo land, to address the slipping and sinking security situation in the South-East.

“Our youths and all at home must be alert and those in Diaspora must show deep concern in securing our environment and preserving our timeless heritage in line with our old belief in being ‘our brother’s keeper’.

“The security of life and property of the Igbo and in Igbo land and everywhere must be our individual and collective business.

“Poverty, ignorance, youthful exuberance and adult delinquencies seem to be dictating the tunes and driving the lives of many of us. It is time to rethink and apply caution.

“While we call on all to remain vigilant and proactive, we also request that we focus on Doing First Things First and Right Things Right,” he said.

The chairman enjoined communities to concentrate on topical subject matter of politics and economy, especially as the 2023 General Elections were around the corner.

He noted that Igbo land had recently become hopeless, helpless and lifeless because of constant threats to life and property, and heightened state of insecurity, some of which are alleged to be self-inflicted.

Diwe said that association considered the 2023 General Elections a decisive moment for Nigerians, especially Ndigbo wherever they are, adding that “this is a period when we have to take our destinies in our own hands”.

He said: “2023 is no doubt an opportunity for Nigerian people to reclaim Nigeria by voting for leaders with competence, capacity, capability, equity, fairness, justice, inclusiveness, proven track records, honesty, prudence and deliverable ability.

“Therefore, in your deliberations, we urge you to instill in our people the consciousness that we can only achieve more by being united and being at peace with ourselves, our neighbours and our hosts rather than singing discordant tunes.

“We must maintain our tested and reliable ‘Igwe bu Ike’ philosophy (mass participation is strength) in our approach to all matters, including national projects.

“There is no doubt that the Igbo are known for hard work, resilience, honesty and the spirit of brotherliness.

“These are the characteristics and true identity of the Igbos which must be exhibited at all times.”

Diwe added that the outcome of various communities’ deliberations would be collated and used in taking decisions in the forthcoming Retreat/Summit of National Igbo Discourse to be convoked, in collaboration with Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, the traditional institution and other stakeholders. (NAN)