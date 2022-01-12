2023: Umahi’s Presidency’ll bring massive infrastructural, economic development – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi Chapter has said that Gov. Dave Umahi would bring massive infrastructural development and economic prosperity to Nigeria if given the opportunity to lead the country.

Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, APC Caretaker Committee stated this on Wednesday in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the declaration by Umahi to run for the office of the president in the 2023 general elections.

Okoro-Emegha, said that Umahi’s decision to run for the highest office in the land was the best for Nigeria, Ndigbo and the APC, saying that he would perform creditably considering his monumental achievements both in private life and as governor.

“The governor is not contesting with anybody but with himself in total obedience with the party’s decision.

“Those who knew Ebonyi before the coming of Umahi can be the judge; under Umahi, Ebonyi has been transformed and now competes with developed countries.

“Aside the road network criss-crossing the nooks and crannies of the state, there have been constant streetlight since he took over the mantle of leadership,” Okoro-Emegha said.

The chairman who also doubles as the Special Security Consultant to the state government, said apart from the massive infrastructural development, the administration of Umahi had also brought an appreciable level of peace to the state.

“I, therefore, call on all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, belief and other attachments to please queue into this dream of making the country greater by supporting Umahi to become the next president,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umahi formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his desire to succeed him in office at the Aso Rock Villa, State House, Abuja on Tuesday. (NAN)

