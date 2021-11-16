2023: Umahi denounces campaign posters

Gov. David of has denounced campaign posters currently circulating on  social media, indicating his participation in 2023 presidential race.

governor debunked posters in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday,

According to him, such posters can also be seen strategic locations across country.

governor did not authorise such posters though it can be admitted that such moves may  be in faith.

governor understands that move may be a show of solidarity and true belief in his ingenuity to contribute in development of the country.

“It should however,  be noted that governor being a respecter of constituted authority, could not have launched such campaign when electoral umpire has not opened window for such exercise.

governor as a believer in mandate of God will  wait for divine directive and  heed to clarion call only when directed,” he said.

He  indicated that the governor was presently occupied with delivering dividends of democracy to people.

“He is also contributing in repositioning the southeast zone and nation building,” he said. (NAN)

