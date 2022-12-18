2023: Uba Sani promises to focus on rural areas

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has revamped education and improved healthcare delivery system in the last seven years.

Senator Uba Sani made this known at APC Zone 1 Town Hall meeting which held at Kongo Conference Hotel on Sunday.

The gubernatorial candidate noted that Kaduna state ranked 26th in the education rating of country in 2015 but it is now the fourth in the country and number one in the north, under the leadership of Governor El Rufai.

Senator Uba Sani also said that healthcare has been brought closer to the people, with the construction of one Primary Healthcare Center in all the 255 wards in the state.

“Kaduna state has never witnessed the monumental infrastructural upgrade that has been recorded under the Urban Renewal Program,” he said.

According to the APC gubernatorial candidate, the huge infrastructural upgrade in terms of good road network, access roads, bridges and under passes, encouraged foreign companies to set shop in Kaduna state.

The senator added that the introduction of laudable policies and programs enhanced the Ease of Doing Business in Kaduna state, adding that the World Bank rated it number 1 in its 2018 report.

“Because of the conducive business environment in Kaduna state, it has attracted the highest number of Foreign Direct Investment in the country,” he noted.

The governorship candidate promised to focus on the rest 18 local governments in the provision of infrastructure when elected.

Senator Uba Sani argued that the loan that government collected has been used judiciously as every single kobo was used for the intended purpose.

The senator pointed out the getting a loan from multilateral institutions is in itself a clean bill of financial health because no institution will extend credit to a state that is profligate or without a repayment plan.

Senator Uba Sani promised to continue with the legacies of the El Rufai administration and extend development to all nooks and cranny of Kaduna state .

The APC candidate also promised to restore public schools to their former pride of place, by recruiting competent teachers and providing conducive learning environment.

“Women and youth empowerment will form the bedrock of my administration with your support and votes. I will continue from where our hard working and dynamic governor stopped, inshaa Allah,” he pledged.

The town hall meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, the senator representing Northern zone, Secretary to Kaduna State Government, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Commissioner of Local Government, Hajiya Umma K Ahmad, her counterpart in the Ministry of Planning and Budget, Hajiya Umma Aboki and Chairmen of all the eight local governments of zone one.

Religious and traditional leaders, women groups, youths, tribal associations also graced the occasion.