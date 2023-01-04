2023: Uba, PDP candidates ‘ll defeat opponents roundly – Ortom

By Nicholas Dechi

Makurdi, Jan. 3, 2023 (NAN) Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says the state PDP governorship candidate, Mr Titus Uba, will win the 2023 governorship election with a wide margin.

Ortom gave the assurance on Tuesday in Makurdi during the welcome-home rally organised for Uba who had been on medical trip to Germany since November 2022.

He said that Uba and other PDP candidates would win the 2023 general elections.

The governor said that Uba would win and continue to move the state forward from where he would stop.

He appreciated God Almighty for healing the party’s governorship candidate, stressing that he was now walking without any support.

“He is even raising his hands freely. This is to show that God has proved the forces of darkness wrong. They have been crushed by our Lord Jesus Christ.

“When he was sick, we depended on God and He has done us well. He did not disappoint us. We deeply appreciate Him,” Ortom said.

In his remarks, Uba thanked God for answering the prayers of the people of Benue and granting him quick recovery.

He appreciated Ortom for footing his medical bills in Germany, adding that he owed Mr John Ngbede, his running mate, a debt of gratitude for standing in his gap during his absence.

He also appreciated the Deputy Speaker of the Benue Assembly, Mr Chris Adaji, and other members for carrying out their duties creditably in his absence.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu, said that he was happy because God had disappointed the peddlers of fake news against Uba.

Abounu also assured that people of Benue South Senatorial District would vote massively for the party in 2023.

Sen. Orker Jev said that Uba’s return from medical trip in Germany called for celebration because God had stood with them during his illness and treatment.

The Acting PDP state Chairman, Mr Isaac Mffo and the Director-General of Uba/Ngbede Campaign Organisation, Dr Cletus Tyokyaa, appreciated Benue people for keeping fate with PDP at all times. (NAN)