2023 Transition: Women group holds special prayers for successful inauguration

By Chimezie Godfrey

For peaceful transition and successful inauguration of president Elect and vice president Elect, on May 29, 2023, a group of concerned women for progressive Nigeria is to hold a special prayer session in Abuja.

The women, under the aegis of the, “The Proclaim Nigerian Team,

is inviting the general public, mostly the women demography to the long awaited program holding on May 26th, 2023 at Women Development Centre, Abuja.

The invitation is also extended to all virtues and patriotic women, praying wives and mothers, who wish to see a successful transition of power come May 29th.

According to the organizers of the prayer session, the event tagged: “Proclaim Nigeria”, “is the first time all Nigerian women will converge together in Spirit to pour out their hearts in prayers for a peaceful inauguration and transition of power from one administration to another.

For them, the session would afford Nigerian women the opportunity to come together in Prayers and their supplications made known to God.