2023: Traditional ruler urges Nigerians to vote credible candidates

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Sangarin Kwandere in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Al- Makura, has urged Nigerians to vote for credible candidates and to as well shun violence before and after the 2023 General Elections.

Al-Makura, a first class traditional ruler, made the call while playing host to Lafia APC Youth Mobilisation and Awareness Forum in his palace in Lafia on Tuesday.

He said that the importance of peace to the success of elections and the society at large could not be overemphasized.

The first class traditional ruler also urged youths to shun all negative acts capable of affecting them and the country at large.

” I want to thank you for the visit and to advise you to shun all negative acts at all times.

” As peace is priceless, non negotiable and it is a necessary requirement for the development of any society.

” So, I call on you and other youths to embrace peace and tolerance at all times,” he said.

Al-Makura enjoined the youths to be law-abiding and respect constituted authorities for development to thrive.

Mr Ibrahim Ahmad, the Chairman of the forum said that they were at Al-Makura’s palace in order to seek his royal blessings.

Ahmed told Al-Makura that the forum was established in order to promote unity and peace among APC youths and other people of the state.

The chairman said that the forum would continue to sensitize the people of the state on the importance of peace to human and societal development. ( NAN)

