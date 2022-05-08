2023: Tony Udumka picks APC nomination form, to contest Mbaise/Ngor Akpala Federal Constituency Seat

Engr. Tony Udumka, Abuja-based management consultant and former banker formally joined the race for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency ,on Saturday, by picking the expression of interest form in Abuja, after paying the requisite fees prescribed by the party.

Udumka, a certified, practicing engineer from Umuoda Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise local government of Imo state , was accompanied to pick the APC form by his friends, associates and some representatives of ‘’the best for Mbaise and Ngor Okpala’’, a coalition of professionals, coordinating mass action for his emergence as candidate of the party.

The youthful House of Representatives aspirant told journalists in Abuja after collecting the form that he is eager to participate in the congress of the APC ,to pick the ticket and thereafter participate in the 2023 election, using his wealth of experience, his network of contacts , programs that can bring about quality representation in the House , to eventually win the election at the polls.

He further told journalists that he intends to demonstrate that change is truly possible in Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency, after poor representation in the past 8 years.

Asked by journalists to give a further explanation about his intention for joining the race on the APC platform , Engr Udumka said: ‘’ I am a bonafide member of APC, from a locality that falls under Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency in Nigeria. I am well educated and have all the qualifications required for the office I am aspiring for.

‘’I have followed developments in my constituency, my state and the nation at large and know very well the feeling of my people about poor representation at the green chambers since the past 8 years.

‘’I belong to the youthful population bracket that Nigerians are clamoring for, to come and take over leadership in 2023. With an APC government in Imo and at the federal level already, my emergence as APC candidate will bring Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala in the centre stage of national politics’’.

Udumka said he will fill and return his form early enough this new week, in line with party guidelines. He said he will follow up with a release of his blueprint of program and action plan.

He also stated that as grassroots politician, a team player and bridge between the rural and urban populace, true ambassador of youths of the Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala, he will be a great asset to the APC and his constituency. He said he is confident that he will pick the ticket of APC at the upcoming convention, to represent his constituency in the 2023 general election.

